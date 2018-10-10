Image copyright PA/Jonathan Brady Image caption A train has derailed at Stonehaven

A train has derailed at Stonehaven, leading to the closure of the line between Dundee and Aberdeen for the rest of the day.

No passengers were on board the train when it came off the rails, and it is not yet known if anyone was injured.

A bus replacement service has been organised.

There is also a diversionary rail route via Inverness, but passengers are being warned of significant delays.

As well as Scotrail disruption, many other services are being affected by the incident, including the Caledonian Sleeper between Aberdeen and London Euston and LNER trains between Aberdeen and Leeds/London Kings Cross.