Jewellery worth tens of thousands stolen in Banff

  • 10 October 2018

Jewellery worth tens of thousands of pounds has been stolen from a house in Banff.

Police said the haul was taken in the Sandyhill Road area sometime between 08:00 and 18:00 on Wednesday 3 October.

Gold rings, bracelets, watches and necklaces were taken.

Police Scotland said the stolen items were worth a mid five-figure sum, and that the theft had left the owners upset due to some of the items having "great sentimental value".

