Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was crossing High Street in Banchory when she was hit

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a car in Aberdeenshire.

The woman was struck by a black Nissan Qashqai as she was crossing High Street in Banchory at about 17:00 on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she is being treated for serious injuries.

The car was being driven by a 48-year-old man. The occupants of the Nissan were unhurt.

Sgt Rob Warnock, from the Inverurie Road Policing Unit, said: "Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the black Nissan Qashqai or the female pedestrian prior to the incident to contact Police Scotland."