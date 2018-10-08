Image caption The Diamond Bridge opened in 2016

A new bridge over the River Don is among a number of options put forward by Aberdeen City Council aimed at improving transport links.

The plan seeks to improve cross-city connections, focusing on new and existing areas of development near the boundary with Aberdeenshire.

It could lead to another bridge over the Don, where the £22.3m Diamond Bridge opened two years ago.

Also under consideration is a ring road linking Blackdog to Westhill.

There are nine options on the table.

A public consultation has been launched.