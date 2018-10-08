New bridge option to improve transport links in Aberdeen
A new bridge over the River Don is among a number of options put forward by Aberdeen City Council aimed at improving transport links.
The plan seeks to improve cross-city connections, focusing on new and existing areas of development near the boundary with Aberdeenshire.
It could lead to another bridge over the Don, where the £22.3m Diamond Bridge opened two years ago.
Also under consideration is a ring road linking Blackdog to Westhill.
There are nine options on the table.
A public consultation has been launched.