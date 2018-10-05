Image copyright Neil Willox

A free health checks scheme for fishing communities which was launched in Peterhead this week is being extended after proving a success.

The Fishermen's Mission and Seafarers Hospital Society (SHS) charities aimed the SeaFit programme at fishermen and their families.

Included are dental checks, mental health support, and advice on drug and alcohol problems.

The scheme is now being extended until the end of October.

The organisers said initial numbers had exceeded all expectations, with 22 people receiving free dental checks and treatment from the charity Dentaid, and 59 having health checks, including for blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.

'Pressure of work'

David Dickens, chief executive of the Fishermen's Mission, said: "We are absolutely delighted at the response we had in Peterhead. It could not have been better.

"The people we saw were grateful for the free checks and treatment.

"Due to the pressures of work, many Peterhead fishermen were unable to pick up on the checks, so the Fishermen's Mission and Seafarers Hospital Society have agreed to continue the offer of free health checks, via the local pharmacy team, 31 October. And we're talking to local dentists about continuing the dental checks too."

The Peterhead event was the first of many planned under the SeaFit Programme.