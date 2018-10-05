Image copyright Paul Regan Image caption Finn Regan and head of youth development Alistair Stevenson

A 13-year-old boy from Shetland faces a 700-mile round trip to realise his football dream after signing for St Johnstone.

Striker Finn Regan is flying down for Friday training and weekend games in Perth all the way from his home just 200 miles off the Norwegian coast.

The Anderson High School pupil said he is "very happy" and hopes to become a professional.

His parents said they were happy to make the time and cost commitments.

Finn explained: "I was away on a football camp and they asked me to come to a tournament and I scored a winner.

"I am feeling very happy to be signing for St Johnstone, they're a good team. It's a high standard of football.

"They expect me to score."

Image copyright Google Maps

'Big commitment'

Of the travel, he said: "There is a disadvantage, they are training three days a week, I am only going down sometimes for training on a Friday and a game on the Sunday."

Dad Paul, himself a youth coach, said: "He started playing very young and progressed from there. He's always been a striker.

"It is expensive. It's a big commitment, we pay for all the travel, but it's a commitment we're more than happy to make.

"We'll get him down as often as possible. It just means careful booking.

"Everyone has been very encouraging. He's got every chance."