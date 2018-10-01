A new trauma centre is opening in Aberdeen on Monday.

It is the first of a network of sites - Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh are the others - to become operational.

The centres aim to give patients - including road accident victims - the best chance of survival and recovery wherever they live, and it is hoped they could help save dozens of lives every year.

The network was announced in 2014 and was initially planned to open in 2016.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said at the time that the the Scottish government was right to take its time developing the network of trauma centres.

Ms Sturgeon spoke of the "scale and complexity" of the changes.