The Scottish Ambulance Service is investigating whether there was a delay in reaching an Aberdeenshire man who died.

John Thomson, 65, died in Sauchen on Sunday 16 September.

Police had initially said his death was unexplained but later ruled it was not suspicious.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it had launched a full investigation into claims of a delay in getting a crew to help Mr Thomson.

It has been reported that took 90 minutes from the initial call.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We would like to extend our sympathies to this patient's family.

"We always seek to triage calls prioritising those with the highest acuity symptoms - we will be carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident."