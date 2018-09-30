Arrest after man is seriously assaulted in Fraserburgh
- 30 September 2018
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault on another man in Aberdeenshire.
Police said it followed an incident at Saltoun Square, Fraserburgh, shortly after midnight on Sunday.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information or who may have seen the incident to come forward.
A man is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court in connection with the incident on Monday.