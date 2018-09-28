Image copyright Jasperimage

Two more men are to appear in court following an incident after a crash in Moray.

Four men have already been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident on 8 September.

Several vehicles, including motorbikes, had been involved in a collision on the A98 in Cullen.

Two other men, aged 32 and 35, have been charged in connection with the crash and subsequent disturbance, and will appear in court at a later date.

Det Con Scott Mackay, of Police Scotland, said: "Over the past few weeks our inquiries have continued into this incident and I would like to once again thank members of the public for their ongoing support."

Anyone with information who has not yet come forward should contact police.

Four men previously appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court, each facing five charges of attempted murder.

Kyle Urquhart, 21, Ian Ewing, 42, and Patrick Noble, 51, all from Aberdeen, and Ian Yeomans, 56, from Peterhead, made no plea and were released on bail.