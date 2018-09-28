Image copyright Apache Image caption Apache operates fields including Beryl

Oil firm Apache has announced it is to scrap the controversial three weeks offshore rota in the North Sea.

The company - which operates the Forties and Beryl fields - said it now planned for all offshore staff to change to a two weeks offshore and three weeks back working pattern in the first quarter of next year.

No jobs are expected to be lost as a result.

Shell announced a similar move earlier this month.

An Apache statement said: "The decision is in response to employee feedback, an improved oil price environment and the need to remain competitive in the current market."