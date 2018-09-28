Oil firm Apache changes offshore rota pattern
Oil firm Apache has announced it is to scrap the controversial three weeks offshore rota in the North Sea.
The company - which operates the Forties and Beryl fields - said it now planned for all offshore staff to change to a two weeks offshore and three weeks back working pattern in the first quarter of next year.
No jobs are expected to be lost as a result.
Shell announced a similar move earlier this month.
An Apache statement said: "The decision is in response to employee feedback, an improved oil price environment and the need to remain competitive in the current market."