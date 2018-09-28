The redeveloped Aberdeen Art Gallery is now not expected to open until autumn next year, it has been announced.

It closed in 2015 and was originally due to reopen in late 2017.

Aberdeen City Council then said last year that the gallery was expected to reopen in late 2018 or early 2019.

However the local authority has now said the new art gallery is expected to be open to the public in autumn 2019 following the multi-million pound project.

The redesign of the Schoolhill art gallery building was backed by 27 votes to 15 by the council in 2013.