Two people found after mountain rescue
- 26 September 2018
Two people have been found by rescuers after an operation on the Cairngorm Plateau.
Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) said recovery was underway at about 21:00.
There was no word on the condition of the two people found by the team.
In a social media post Cairngorm MRT thanked their partner agencies involved in the operation.