Two people found after mountain rescue

  • 26 September 2018
Mountain rescue vehicle Image copyright Cairngorm MRT

Two people have been found by rescuers after an operation on the Cairngorm Plateau.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) said recovery was underway at about 21:00.

There was no word on the condition of the two people found by the team.

In a social media post Cairngorm MRT thanked their partner agencies involved in the operation.