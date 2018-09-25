Fire engines in Aberdeen were "off the run" 340 times in the space of 10 months, figures have shown.

North East MSP Lewis Macdonald said the figures obtained under Freedom of Information laws showed the majority of times engines were unavailable were due to staff shortages.

The figures related to October last year to July this year.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it was happy to meet Mr Macdonald to discuss the matter.

BBC Scotland revealed earlier this year that a number of Aberdeen's fire appliances had been stood down due to crew shortages. Short-term sickness and planned annual leave were blamed.

'Every second counts'

Similar staffing problems occurred earlier in the year.

Fire bosses issued an apology in April following several incidents where appliances were off the run in the city.

Mr Macdonald said: "When a fire happens every second can count, so it's vital that when fire engines are needed there is no undue delay.

"When there are not enough fire engines in Aberdeen vehicles are pulled in from the surrounding rural areas.

"I am calling for a meeting with senior management to find out what they are doing to address these issues, so that the safety of firefighters and the communities they serve is not compromised."

'Plan resources'

David Farries, SFRS deputy assistant chief officer responsible for the North of Scotland, said: "As a national service, we continuously plan the resources required on our front line.

"There is a capacity in our system that allows us to flex and bend our resources, including the strategic movement of appliances and personnel from other stations.

"Where we identify resourcing needs based on, for example, unplanned absence, we will work with our local teams to cover that requirement including overtime.

"We also continue to actively recruit firefighters with a further 105 trainees having recently joined our Service - just one part of a package of solutions that we are actively implementing."

He added: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is keen to engage wherever possible and will of course be happy to meet with Mr Macdonald."

The Fire Brigades Union has previously raised concerns, saying lives were at risk as a result of the shortages.