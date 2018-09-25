Man charged over indecent assault in Aberdeen
- 25 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged after a woman was indecently assaulted in Aberdeen city centre.
Police Scotland said the incident happened in the Union Street/Bridge Street area at the number 19 bus stop at about 08:00 on Sunday.
A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged.
Police said they still wanted to speak to any members of the public who were in the area at the time and might have relevant information.