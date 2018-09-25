Teenager in court over grass fires in Aberdeen
- 25 September 2018
A teenager has appeared in court after a number of recent grass fires in Aberdeen.
Separate blazes were dealt with by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in the The Gramps earlier this month.
Ryan Smith, 18, of Aberdeen, appeared at the city's sheriff court to face four charges of wilful fireraising.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.