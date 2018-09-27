Image caption Angus Milligan admitted assaulting girlfriend Emily Drouet - the law student later killed herself

Thousands of staff in Scotland's universities and colleges are getting support cards so they can access urgent help for students at risk from violence on campus, BBC Scotland can reveal.

The move comes after a campaign by the mother of Aberdeen student Emily Drouet, 18, who took her life after being assaulted by her boyfriend.

Fiona Drouet hopes the support cards can help prevent it happening again.

They have been designed with input from students and staff.

The Scottish government said that tackling such violence was a "key priority".

University of Aberdeen law student Emily took her own life in March 2016.

Angus Milligan, 21, admitted assault and threatening behaviour.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work in July last year and told he would be under supervision for one year.

Image caption Students and staff have helped to design the literature

Students and staff have helped to design the literatureAbout 75,000 staff at Scotland's universities and colleges will be given the new cards.

The message they deliver is: "If something does not feel right to you, we can help."

The aim is to support students who may have been sexually assaulted, stalked, or are victim of domestic violence or forced marriage.

'Eternal hell'

Speaking at the University of Stirling, Ms Drouet told BBC Scotland: "It's difficult isn't it because we have lost Emily and it cannot help her now.

"But it can help ensure no other family goes through this.

"It's an eternal hell."

Speaking about the students she was meeting to hear what they had to say about the cards, she said: "They are incredible young people - they understand these things are prevalent."

Image caption Fiona Drouet does not want other families to endure her "hell"

Susannah Lane, from higher education umbrella body Universities Scotland, said: "What we want is to ensure every staff member has this card and that students know that."

Jill Stevenson, head of student support at the University of Stirling, said: "The key is it builds confidence. Now they have these resources."

One of the Stirling students, Jamie Grant, said: "I think it's a really fantastic initiative."

And Higher Education Minister Richard Lochhead said: "It's vital that we work with universities and colleges to ensure they are places where students are safe to live, study and research.

"The support cards will empower university staff to support students and provide advice on where they can access help.

"This an important step towards fostering a culture that is clear in its condemnation of gender-based violence and gives staff and students the confidence to report unacceptable behaviour."

If you are feeling emotionally distressed and would like details of organisations which offer advice and support, go online to bbc.co.uk/actionlineor you can call for free, at any time to hear recorded information 0800 066 066.