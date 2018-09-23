NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Two-car crash closes major road near Forres

  • 23 September 2018
Crash scene

A major road in north-east Scotland has been closed following a collision.

Two cars were involved in the crash on the A96 at Brodie Castle near Forres.

Police have confirmed there are injuries following the collision and an air ambulance has been called.

While the road is closed, HGVs are been held, although smaller vehicles are able to follow diversions on minor roads.

Related Topics