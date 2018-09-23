Image copyright Aberdeen City Council Countryside Ranger Service Image caption An earlier fire on Tullos Hill on 8 September

A man has been arrested in connection with wilful fire-raising incidents in an Aberdeen beauty spot

Separate blazes have been dealt with by Scottish Fire and Rescue in the Tullos Hill and Redmoss area of The Gramps in recent days.

Police appealed to the public for information and extra police patrols have been taking place.

The 18-year-old man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday 25 September.

Insp Chris Kerr of the Torry Community Policing Team said, "We are very grateful for the information that we have received from members of the public so far, and I would urge anyone who thinks they may have encountered any suspicious activity in the area during this period to contact us."