Woman assaulted in Aberdeen's Union Terrace Gardens
- 22 September 2018
A woman has been assaulted in Aberdeen's Union Terrace Gardens.
Part of the gardens have been cordoned off following the attack which happened between 01:30 and 03:00.
A police spokeswoman said inquiries were at an early stage.