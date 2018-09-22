NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Woman assaulted in Aberdeen's Union Terrace Gardens

  • 22 September 2018
Union Terrace Gardens Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack happened in Union Terrace Gardens

A woman has been assaulted in Aberdeen's Union Terrace Gardens.

Part of the gardens have been cordoned off following the attack which happened between 01:30 and 03:00.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries were at an early stage.

