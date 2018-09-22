Image copyright Google Image caption The fire took hold just after 06:00 on Saturday

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the Beach Bar in Lossiemouth.

Crews were called to the seafront premises on Commerce Street after reports of a fire just after 06:00.

Due to strong winds, it started to spread to a nearby area of gorse. There are not believed to be any casualties.

The Beach Bar owners confirmed the news on their Facebook page, saying their dream ended with the "devastating fire".

The post said: "We're born with dreams....and we work and we work to build those dreams.

"The Beach Bar was my dream and it ended today with a devastating fire. Thanks for all the messages at this time. Never give up on your Dreams."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption The Beach Bar's Facebook post

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 06:03 on Saturday 22 September to a building fire in Lossiemouth.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene at Commerce Road, where a fire had taken hold within a business premises.

"Crews remain in attendance tackling the fires."