Image copyright Geograph/Christopher Hilton Image caption The cliffs near Deerness, Orkney

A man who died after falling from cliffs in Orkney has been identified as Colin Middleton from the Sheffield area.

Police, HM Coastguard, the RNLI and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended the scene near Deerness on Thursday afternoon, but the 49-year-old could not be saved.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances, and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

'Tragic accident'

Ch Insp Matt Webb said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Middleton's family and friends at this extremely sad time.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and Mr Middleton's death appears to be a tragic accident.

"However, we are continuing to establish the full circumstances and I would be grateful if anyone who has information but has not yet spoken to police gets in touch as soon as they can."