Police are investigating the theft of about 60,000 bees from a farm in Aberdeenshire.

Four hives were taken from the farm in Blackhills, near Peterhead, some time between Saturday and Tuesday.

The Aberdeen & District Beekeepers' Association said it believes the theft must have been carried out by a fellow keeper, as a casual thief would not have the knowledge to move the bees on.

Detectives have made an appeal for witnesses.

PC Markus Al-Khalidi said: "We are appealing for witnesses following the theft of beehives from the Blackhills area of Peterhead between Saturday, 15 September, and Tuesday, 18 September.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101."