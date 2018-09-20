NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Major operation follows Orkney cliff fall

  • 20 September 2018

A major rescue operation was launched in Orkney after a man fell from cliffs.

Coastguards, the RNLI and a rescue helicopter were sent to the scene after the incident at Deerness on Thursday afternoon.

The casualty was winched to the top of the cliff before being taken by ambulance to Balfour Hospital.

His condition was not known.

