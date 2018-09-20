Major operation follows Orkney cliff fall
- 20 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A major rescue operation was launched in Orkney after a man fell from cliffs.
Coastguards, the RNLI and a rescue helicopter were sent to the scene after the incident at Deerness on Thursday afternoon.
The casualty was winched to the top of the cliff before being taken by ambulance to Balfour Hospital.
His condition was not known.