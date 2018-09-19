Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mark Mathers died from his injuries on Tuesday

A contractor has died three days after he was injured at a garage in Aberdeen.

Mark Mathers was seriously injured by a roller door at Specialist Cars Volkswagen in Craigshaw Crescent, Aberdeen, about 08:45 on Saturday.

Police Scotland confirmed Mr Mathers, 33, of Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, died on Tuesday afternoon.

A family statement said: "We are devastated by what has happened. Mark will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

'Deeply saddened'

Det Insp Norman Stevenson said: "Our thoughts are with Mark's family at this very sad time.

"An investigation is ongoing in conjunction with Aberdeen City Council and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."

A Specialist Cars Volkswagen spokeswoman said: "We are all deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Mark Mathers following the incident at our premises on Saturday morning.

"Our thoughts are with Mark's family and friends at this terribly difficult time.

"I would like to commend all our colleagues on site for their quick action and response. We are providing counsel and support to all individuals involved.

"We will continue to work with the relevant authorities."