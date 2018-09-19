Image copyright GHA/Torry Development Trust Image caption The plan is for affordable housing

A preferred bidder has been chosen to redevelop a former primary school in Aberdeen.

Victoria Road school in Torry - seen as a locally significant granite building - shut its doors in 2008.

Councillors have agreed that the Grampian Housing Association (GHA) should bring forward their plans for the building, alongside the Torry Development Trust.

They want to convert the property into affordable housing.

There would also be a nursery and community space.

Image caption People have been campaigning to protect the site

David Fryer, from the Torry Devlopment Trust, said: "Our project reflects the desire and ambitions of the community of Torry, and many folk, far and wide, who wanted to see these fine granite buildings continue to meet local needs.

"The proposed restoration will ensure that the granite heart of Old Torry will beat strongly for the next 100 years and more. "