Image caption The Christmas village began in 2015 in Union Terrace

Visitors to Aberdeen's Christmas Village would like to see more stalls, greater variety and a bigger event in future years, say organisers.

It comes after the 2017 event was moved to Broad Street from Union Terrace, where it began in 2015.

A survey of visitors found that more than 80% wanted to see the concept continued in 2018.

That was despite visitor numbers to last year's village dropping from about half a million in 2016 to 400,000.

The report, brought before Aberdeen city councillors, said 32% of visitors who responded to the survey thought the village was better or much better in 2017, while 28% said it was worse or much worse.

Kate Timperley, from organisers Aberdeen Inspired, told councillors they were looking to "extend the footprint" of the village to make it "bigger and better".