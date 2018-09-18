NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Five charged following Ellon park assault

  • 18 September 2018
Gordon Park Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident happened in Gordon Park in Ellon

Five people, including a 15-year-old boy, have been charged following an assault in a park in Ellon, Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened in Gordon Park at about 02:00 on Saturday.

A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland said two men aged 21, two aged 25 and 43, and the 15-year-old had been charged. The men have been reported to the procurator fiscal, and are expected in court at a later date.

The teenager will be reported to the youth justice management unit.

