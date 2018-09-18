Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police want to identify the three men seen leaving the area

CCTV images have been released of three men in connection with a suspected racially-motivated attack in Aberdeen.

A 22-year-old man suffered a facial injury in the apparently unprovoked assault on 29 April on College Street.

Police want to identify the three men, who were seen leaving the area at the time of the incident.

PC Mark Mackenzie said: "This is a serious incident resulting in a male sustaining a facial injury. Violent behaviour will not be tolerated."

He added: "I would urge anyone who recognises the males pictured, or has any knowledge of this incident, to come forward and contact the police.