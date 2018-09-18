Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA

No further action will be taken after an 11-year-old child was injured when rendering fell from a playground wall at a school in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at St Joseph's RC primary in Queen's Road in January.

A boy was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with a foot injury.

The Heath and Safety Executive (HSE) said it found there was "insufficient evidence of a breach of health and safety law" and that no further enforcement action was necessary.

Aberdeen City Council said at the time that precautionary checks were carried out at all local authority schools.