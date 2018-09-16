NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man injured by door at car dealership in Aberdeen

  • 16 September 2018
Specialist Cars Volkswagon Image copyright Google

A man is understood to have suffered serious injuries at a car dealership in Aberdeen.

The incident, which involved a roller door, happened at Specialist Cars Volkswagon in the city's Craigshaw Crescent just after 09:00 on Saturday.

The man, who is in his 30s, works as a contractor.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His condition is not known.

