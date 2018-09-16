Man in hospital after being attacked by group in Ellon
- 16 September 2018
A man has been taken to hospital following an assault in a park in Ellon in Aberdeenshire.
The incident, which involved a group of men, happened in Gordon Park at about 02:00 on Saturday.
A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His condition is unknown.
Police say they are following a positive line of inquiry and are appealing for information.