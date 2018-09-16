Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Gordon Park, Ellon, at about 02:00 on Saturday

A man has been taken to hospital following an assault in a park in Ellon in Aberdeenshire.

The incident, which involved a group of men, happened in Gordon Park at about 02:00 on Saturday.

A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His condition is unknown.

Police say they are following a positive line of inquiry and are appealing for information.