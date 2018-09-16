Dog rescued after falling down Slains Castle cliffs
- 16 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A dog was rescued after falling down cliffs in Aberdeenshire.
The emergency services were alerted to the incident near Slains Castle just before 12:30 on Saturday.
Two coastguard rescue teams, from Cruden Bay and Peterhead, were sent to the scene along with the RNLI lifeboat from Peterhead.
A coastguard spokesman said the teams had been planning for a rope rescue, but the dog was rescued by the lifeboat crew and returned to its owner.