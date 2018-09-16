Image copyright Peterhead lifeboat Image caption The dog was rescued from the cliffs at Slains Castle

A dog was rescued after falling down cliffs in Aberdeenshire.

The emergency services were alerted to the incident near Slains Castle just before 12:30 on Saturday.

Two coastguard rescue teams, from Cruden Bay and Peterhead, were sent to the scene along with the RNLI lifeboat from Peterhead.

A coastguard spokesman said the teams had been planning for a rope rescue, but the dog was rescued by the lifeboat crew and returned to its owner.