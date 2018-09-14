The boss of a well-known Aberdeen bakery firm has been jailed after being caught with thousands of indecent images of children.

David Aitken, 60, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after admitting two charges.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, he was also placed on the sex offenders register.

Family run Aitkens - famed for the north east delicacy of Aberdeen butteries, also known as rowies - is in the process of being sold.