Image copyright Reuters

Fresh talks in a long-running dispute between the oil company Total and workers on three of its platforms are expected to take place later.

Workers on the Elgin, Alwyn and Dunbar platforms with the Unite union have taken part in several strikes.

The concerns include a move to a three-weeks-on and three-weeks-off rota.

A revised deal was rejected earlier this week, following talks with the independent arbitration service Acas, and more talks are due on Thursday.

Further 12-hour stoppages are planned, including one scheduled for Monday.

The fresh negotiations will again involve Acas.