Woman, 83, killed in HGV collision in Aberdeen named
- 12 September 2018
A woman who died after being struck by an HGV in Aberdeen has been named.
Mary Allan, 83, from the Bridge of Don area of the city, was knocked down at a roundabout in the King Street/St Machar Drive area on Monday morning.
Police said their thoughts were with relatives, and renewed an appeal for anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.
Members of the public who tried to help at the scene were earlier praised by police for their efforts.