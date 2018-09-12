Woman airlifted after horse fall at beach
12 September 2018
A woman has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a horse in Aberdeenshire.
The incident happened on a beach at Foveran Links near Newburgh at about 20:00 on Tuesday.
Coastguard teams, two lifeboats and a specialist ambulance crew were sent to the scene.
The 32-year-old woman was transferred by Coastguard helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Her condition is not yet known.
A Coastguard spokesman said rescuers worked well together to find, stabilise and transfer the casualty.