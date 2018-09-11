Revised offshore offer rejected by members of Unite
- 11 September 2018
Members of the Unite union working on three offshore platforms operated by Total have rejected a revised pay offer.
Workers on the Elgin, Alwyn and Dunbar platforms have taken part in several 12 and 24-hour strikes.
The concerns include a move to a three-weeks-on and three-weeks-off rota.
Talks with the independent arbitration service Acas were held last month, and the consultative ballot was then held. More Acas talks are planned this week.