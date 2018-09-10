Four charged with Cullen A98 attempted murders
Four men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after an incident on the A98 in Moray.
It happened in the Cullen area at about 16:30 on Saturday.
Four men appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court to each face five charges of attempted murder.
Kyle Urquhart, 21, Ian Ewing, 42 , and Patrick Noble, 51, all of Aberdeen, and Ian Yeomans, 56, of Peterhead, made no plea and were released on bail.