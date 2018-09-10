Image copyright Jasperimage

Four men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after an incident on the A98 in Moray.

It happened in the Cullen area at about 16:30 on Saturday.

Four men appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court to each face five charges of attempted murder.

Kyle Urquhart, 21, Ian Ewing, 42 , and Patrick Noble, 51, all of Aberdeen, and Ian Yeomans, 56, of Peterhead, made no plea and were released on bail.