Pedestrian struck by HGV at Aberdeen roundabout

  • 10 September 2018

The emergency services have been called to a serious collision in Aberdeen after a pedestrian was knocked down by an HGV at a roundabout.

The incident, involving a female pedestrian, happened in the King Street/St Machar Drive area at about 11:35.

The road has been closed.