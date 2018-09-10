Image copyright Jasperimage

Four men have been charged after a fight broke out following a crash in Moray.

The incident, which involved a number of vehicles, including motorbikes, happened on the A98 in Cullen at about 16:30 on Saturday.

A number of people were injured. Police are appealing for witnesses and particularly want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

Four men, aged 21, 42, 51 and 56 are due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court.

Insp Neil Campbell, of Police Scotland, said: "Once again I want to stress that this is being treated as an isolated incident, albeit one which I know will have caused concern given that behaviour of this nature is completely unheard of in this particular area.

"A significant amount of resources have been dedicated to this inquiry and officers will be carrying out extra patrols throughout as our investigation continues to identify all those involved."

He added: "I am still looking to hear from anyone who would have been travelling along the A98 between Banff and Buckie around the time in question and who thinks they witnessed the collision itself or the disturbance.

"I am especially keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of what happened, or who captured the incident immediately before or after, in the vicinity of Cullen on the A98."