Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are on their annual summer break at Balmoral

The Queen has been joined by Prime Minister Theresa May for a church service at Crathie Kirk near the Balmoral estate.

A car carrying Mrs May and her husband Philip was seen taking them to the 11:30 service.

Charles and Camilla, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, also attended.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are nearing the end of their annual summer break at Balmoral.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip were driven to the service