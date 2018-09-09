Image copyright Jasperimage

Three people have been arrested after a crash led to a disturbance on the A98 in Cullen in Moray.

It is understood a fight broke out when several vehicles, including motorbikes, were involved in the collision at about 16:30 on Saturday.

Police said a number of people were assaulted and some sustained injuries, but none were life-threatening.

A coastguard helicopter was sent to the scene. The A98 west approach into Cullen remains closed.

Insp Neil Campbell said: "This was an isolated albeit concerning incident given the time and location it occurred, as well as the number of people and vehicles involved.

"I want to assure the public that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

"Inquiries are still ongoing to identify all those involved and I am looking to hear from anyone who would have been travelling along the A98 between Banff and Buckie around this time and who thinks they witnessed the collision itself or the disturbance."

Police have also urged anyone who may have dashcam footage of what happened to contact them.