An investigation is under way after a worker was hurt during construction of the replacement for the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

The Event Complex Aberdeen conference, exhibition and entertainment venue is scheduled to open in 2019.

A spokesperson for constructors Robertson said: "One of our sub-contractors was taken to hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

"We are conducting an investigation and will report in full to the HSE."

It is understood the worker was injured in a fall.

Plans for the new venue were approved in March 2015.