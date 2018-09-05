NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Barn blaze near Kintore tackled by more than 20 firefighters

  • 5 September 2018

More than 20 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a barn in Aberdeenshire.

Four fire engines and a water carrier were sent to Tofthills farm near Kintore shortly before 21:30 on Tuesday.

It took more than two hours to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters then spent the night at the scene to prevent the flames from reigniting. No-one was injured.

