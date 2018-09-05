Barn blaze near Kintore tackled by more than 20 firefighters
- 5 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
More than 20 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a barn in Aberdeenshire.
Four fire engines and a water carrier were sent to Tofthills farm near Kintore shortly before 21:30 on Tuesday.
It took more than two hours to bring the fire under control.
Firefighters then spent the night at the scene to prevent the flames from reigniting. No-one was injured.