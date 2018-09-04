Image copyright Epic Games Image caption Fortnite is a gaming sensation

A joke tweet about the gaming craze Fortnite from a Scottish island library has become a social media hit.

Orkney Library already has a big following for its off-the-wall use of Twitter.

The latest thread started by saying children kept asking for books about Fortnite, but staff had never heard of it so asked what it was.

However, the punch line at the end of the five-tweet thread has now had more than 24,000 likes.

Fortnite is a hugely popular game that can be played on most devices, including mobile phones, tablets and consoles.

Orkney Library's first Fortnite tweet was on Monday, explaining a lack of knowledge about the subject.

Skip Twitter post by @OrkneyLibrary So over the last few months kids keep coming into the library asking if we have any books about this thing FORTNITE. We don't and I'd never heard of it so I tried asking what it was. — Orkney Library (@OrkneyLibrary) September 3, 2018 Report

The library said a man came in to borrow some books by the author Lee Child and he had his son with him. It said Fortnite on the boy's top.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @OrkneyLibrary Is it a film? No. A cartoon? No. An game, like Pokemon or something? Yeah kinda. Nobody could tell me what all the fuss was about.



Then today a man came in to borrow some Lee Child books and he had his son with him. It said #Fortnite on his T-shirt. pic.twitter.com/vPcgJ0JpZZ — Orkney Library (@OrkneyLibrary) September 3, 2018 Report

The thread continued that while dad looked through the Lee Child books - he was re-reading the series - they asked the boy to explain Fortnite.

Skip Twitter post 3 by @OrkneyLibrary While his Dad looked through our Lee Child books (he was a huge fan so he was re-reading the series) I asked the boy to explain Fortnite to me.



And he did. He told me all about it. He taught me what nobody else had been able to teach me. And now I know two things. — Orkney Library (@OrkneyLibrary) September 3, 2018 Report

They found out it had millions of players worldwide.

And they also learned that...

Skip Twitter post 4 by @OrkneyLibrary Firstly, I know now that Fortnite is an online video game that was created in 2017 and already has more than 125 million players worldwide. Apparently it's very addictive.



And secondly I learned that... pic.twitter.com/hGFb181OAR — Orkney Library (@OrkneyLibrary) September 3, 2018 Report

"The only boy who could ever teach me, was the son of a Reacher fan."

The unexpected punch line - referring to Lee Child's action character Jack Reacher and the lyric of Dusty Springfield's song Son of a Preacher Man - won over Twitter.

On Tuesday, the library tweeted: "Okay that's enough now. The notifications from yesterday's thread have gone off the scale."