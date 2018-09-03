Revised offshore working conditions offer after Acas talks
3 September 2018
Members of the Unite union working on three offshore platforms operated by Total are to be balloted on revised working condition proposals.
Workers on the Elgin, Alwyn and Dunbar platforms have taken part in several 12 and 24-hour strikes.
The concerns include a move to a three-weeks-on and three-weeks-off rota.
Following talks with the independent arbitration service Acas on Friday, a consultative ballot is being held this week.