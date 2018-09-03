Biker killed in Moray collision named
- 3 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist who died following a collision involving three cars in Moray has been named by police.
Stuart Smith, 35, from Fochabers, was fatally injured in the crash on the A98 Fochabers to Cullen road, near to Deer Park Forest Walk at about 18:40 on Friday.
The crash involved a blue and white Suzuki GSXR motor cycle, a silver Vauxhall Astra, a red Audi A3, and a black Vauxhall Corsa.
Police are appealing for witnesses.