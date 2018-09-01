Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen attends the Braemar Gathering each year along with other members of the Royal Family

The Queen has officially opened a new Highland Games centre - named after her son the Duke of Rothesay - at Saturday's Braemar Gathering.

The Royal Deeside venue is home to the famous event, which is attended annually by members of the Royal family.

Exhibits at the new pavilion include medals and trophies.

It is hoped the new building at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park will boost tourism.

Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA Image caption It is hoped the new pavilion will be a tourist draw

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Queen arrives at the 2018 Braemar Gathering

The Braemar Gathering traditionally attracts thousands of people, and police have issued a warning about traffic in the area entering and leaving the event.

Biggest event

The Gathering is seen as the biggest in the Highland Games calendar and is known worldwide.

Queen Victoria first went in 1848 and since then the reigning monarch has regularly attended.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Duke of Rothesay is staying with the Royal Family at the nearby Balmoral estate

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Gathering is the most famous Highland Games in Scotland and is known worldwide

Image copyright Prince's Foundation Image caption The Prince's Foundation has supported the new pavilion

The event is held a short distance from the Royals' retreat on the Balmoral estate and is always held on the first Saturday in September.

The Queen first attended the event as a seven-year-old child in 1933.

The Duke of Rothesay is the title by which Prince Charles is known while in Scotland.

The new pavilion has been supported by The Prince's Foundation.

It will also provide a new headquarters for the Braemar Royal Highland Society.