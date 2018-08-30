NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man's body found near Peterhead

  • 30 August 2018
Ramunas Spakauskas Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Mr Spakauskas was reported missing last week

A man's body has been found in the Burnside area, just outside Peterhead in Aberdeenshire.

A search had been carried out in Peterhead for 36-year-old Ramunas Spakauskas, who had been reported missing last week.

There are no apparent suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

There has been no formal identification but the family of Mr Spakauskas have been informed of the development.

